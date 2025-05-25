For sale in Leeds: An exceptional country home in Church Fenton with superb gardens and hot tub

An exceptional country home with breathtaking views and luxury finishes near Leeds has hit the market.

Located in the picturesque village of Church Fenton, approximately 16 miles east of Leeds, this extraordinary four-bedroom home has been thoughtfully extended and renovated to an impeccable standard.

The property offers a wealth of luxurious features, including three en-suite bedrooms - two of which benefit from private dressing rooms - and a stunning open-plan living space that forms the heart of the home.

Here, a sleek kitchen, dining, and lounge area is complemented by a modern log burner and expansive sliding patio doors, which open onto a beautifully decked terrace complete with a hot tub - perfect for entertaining or relaxing in style.

A second reception room provides a cosy retreat, also featuring a log burner, making it an ideal space to unwind after a busy day.

Set within meticulously landscaped gardens, the home offers peace and privacy, with a versatile garden room currently serving as a guest bedroom, adding further flexibility.

On the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley, this exceptional property is listed with a guide price of £800,000.

