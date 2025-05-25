Located in the picturesque village of Church Fenton, approximately 16 miles east of Leeds, this extraordinary four-bedroom home has been thoughtfully extended and renovated to an impeccable standard.
The property offers a wealth of luxurious features, including three en-suite bedrooms - two of which benefit from private dressing rooms - and a stunning open-plan living space that forms the heart of the home.
Here, a sleek kitchen, dining, and lounge area is complemented by a modern log burner and expansive sliding patio doors, which open onto a beautifully decked terrace complete with a hot tub - perfect for entertaining or relaxing in style.
A second reception room provides a cosy retreat, also featuring a log burner, making it an ideal space to unwind after a busy day.
Set within meticulously landscaped gardens, the home offers peace and privacy, with a versatile garden room currently serving as a guest bedroom, adding further flexibility.
On the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley, this exceptional property is listed with a guide price of £800,000.
