Located in the picturesque village of Church Fenton, approximately 16 miles east of Leeds, this extraordinary four-bedroom home has been thoughtfully extended and renovated to an impeccable standard.

The property offers a wealth of luxurious features, including three en-suite bedrooms - two of which benefit from private dressing rooms - and a stunning open-plan living space that forms the heart of the home.

Here, a sleek kitchen, dining, and lounge area is complemented by a modern log burner and expansive sliding patio doors, which open onto a beautifully decked terrace complete with a hot tub - perfect for entertaining or relaxing in style.

A second reception room provides a cosy retreat, also featuring a log burner, making it an ideal space to unwind after a busy day.

Set within meticulously landscaped gardens, the home offers peace and privacy, with a versatile garden room currently serving as a guest bedroom, adding further flexibility.