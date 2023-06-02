Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds properties: Check out this beautiful penthouse apartment in the city centre with a 472 sq ft terrace area

This swanky penthouse in Leeds city centre with a huge lounge area has been placed on the market for £420,000.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The two-bedroom apartment at St James Quay, which is situated off of Bowman Lane and by the River Aire, features a beautiful terrace area, two bathrooms, separate Kitchen and 23ft. Lounge with porcelain tiled floor. There’s also a a private residents gym, communal grounds and concierge service.

The apartment is currently on Zoopla and is being marketed by Martin & Co.

Check out the pictures of the inside of the property in the gallery below:

The apartment is situated at St James Quay by the River Aire and is on the market for £420,000

1. St James Quay

The apartment is situated at St James Quay by the River Aire and is on the market for £420,000 Photo: Zoopla

The property is offered with no onward chain and comes with a fabulous 472 sq. Ft. South facing terrace with panoramic views and secure underground parking.

2. South facing terrace

The property is offered with no onward chain and comes with a fabulous 472 sq. Ft. South facing terrace with panoramic views and secure underground parking. Photo: Zoopla

St James Quay is situated on the River Aire at the sought after development, Brewery Wharf.

3. Kitchen

St James Quay is situated on the River Aire at the sought after development, Brewery Wharf. Photo: Zoopla

The complex benefits from a private residents gym, well kept communal grounds and concierge service.

4. 40b20d6025dc48c56ef8dbbba92aa4b11cf31bc8.jpg

The complex benefits from a private residents gym, well kept communal grounds and concierge service. Photo: Living area

