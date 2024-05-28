The lovely five bedroom property on Gledhow Wood Grove, near Leeds’ iconic Roundhay Park, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £675,000.
Step into the ground floor entrance hall with an original front door and stained glass side window as well as a a staircase to the first floor with spindled balustrade.
To the front is an elegant living room with a deep rectangular bay window and a fireplace in a reclaimed Art Nouveau style.
The large open dining kitchen has a cosy fireplace, while the kitchen area is fitted with a range of base and wall units with both rooms overlooking the rear garden. There is also a basement ideal for storage.
Sign up now to get the latest headlines and breaking stories from Leeds and the surrounding areas delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
Up the stairs to the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms equipped with period fireplaces, a single bedroom currently used as an office and a family bathroom with bathtub. Two additional double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, can be found on the second floor.
The rear garden features a lawn with mature trees and shrubbery offering a good degree of privacy in the summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.