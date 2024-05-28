Step into the ground floor entrance hall with an original front door and stained glass side window as well as a a staircase to the first floor with spindled balustrade.

To the front is an elegant living room with a deep rectangular bay window and a fireplace in a reclaimed Art Nouveau style.

The large open dining kitchen has a cosy fireplace, while the kitchen area is fitted with a range of base and wall units with both rooms overlooking the rear garden. There is also a basement ideal for storage.

Up the stairs to the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms equipped with period fireplaces, a single bedroom currently used as an office and a family bathroom with bathtub. Two additional double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, can be found on the second floor.