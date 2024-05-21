The two bedroom home with no age restrictions and with pets allowed is located in St Helena’s Caravan Park on Otley Old Road in Horsforth, Leeds, and is on the market with Shanklands Barraclough for £175,000 with a 12 months occupancy.
The fully furnished home has a large living and kitchen area with modern appliances, central island and living area with glass double doors onto the garden.
The two fully furnished bedrooms comprise of one double with en suite shower room and one with two separate beds, while the family bathroom has a bathtub.
Externally is a small lawned garden wrapping around the property overlooking the adjoining countryside as well as a private parking to the front.
