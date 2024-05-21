13 photos of a brand-new fully equipped Leeds park home on a quiet residential site ready to move into

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st May 2024, 16:30 BST

The ideal home for those looking for those looking for a tranquil setting in Leeds.

The two bedroom home with no age restrictions and with pets allowed is located in St Helena’s Caravan Park on Otley Old Road in Horsforth, Leeds, and is on the market with Shanklands Barraclough for £175,000 with a 12 months occupancy.

The fully furnished home has a large living and kitchen area with modern appliances, central island and living area with glass double doors onto the garden.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

The two fully furnished bedrooms comprise of one double with en suite shower room and one with two separate beds, while the family bathroom has a bathtub.

Externally is a small lawned garden wrapping around the property overlooking the adjoining countryside as well as a private parking to the front.

A brand-new modern park home in a quiet caravan park is on the market.

1. Exterior

A brand-new modern park home in a quiet caravan park is on the market. Photo: Shankland Barraclough

Photo Sales
This home is fully furnished and ready to move into right away.

2. Kitchen

This home is fully furnished and ready to move into right away. Photo: Shankland Barraclough

Photo Sales
It features an open living/kitchen area with a fully equipped kitchen.

3. Kitchen

It features an open living/kitchen area with a fully equipped kitchen. Photo: Shankland Barraclough

Photo Sales
The pet-friendly home is located in a quiet residential park with 12 months residency.

4. Kitchen

The pet-friendly home is located in a quiet residential park with 12 months residency. Photo: Shankland Barraclough

Photo Sales
The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room where evenings can be spent in comfort.

5. Living room

The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room where evenings can be spent in comfort. Photo: Shankland Barraclough

Photo Sales
Here are also two double glazed patio doors leading out onto the garden.

6. Living room

Here are also two double glazed patio doors leading out onto the garden. Photo: Shankland Barraclough

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyHorsforth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.