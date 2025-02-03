Inside, the home features a modern kitchen with high-gloss units and worktops and integrated appliances with a central island.

The separate dining area enjoys lots of natural light from triple-aspect windows and has room for a large dining table.

The truly remarkable living room boasts high ceilings, feature beams, a log burner and custom-made Venetian blinds. It is overlooked by the standout mezzanine floor.

Four double bedrooms can be found in the home, of which two feature en suites with showers, along with a family bathroom.

Outside, the home has a beautiful outdoor space ideal for entertaining or relaxing. There are also two off-street parking spots.