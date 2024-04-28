The ground floor comprise an entry porch leading to a spacious living room with stairs to the first floor. To the rear is a modern kitchen and dining room with French doors onto the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing leading to two good-size double bedrooms and a modern bathroom with large walk-in shower.

Outside to the front of the home are two parking spaces. There are gardens to the front and rear , with the enclosed rear garden having a wooded outlook. Here are also two patios and a garden shed.

