13 photos of a well-presented Leeds mid-townhouse home with a wooded outlook

Located in Meanwood, Leeds, this home is in a highly sought after area.

Manning Stainton have listed this two-bedroom mid-townhouse property on Woodlea Court, Meanwood for £275,000.

The ground floor comprise an entry porch leading to a spacious living room with stairs to the first floor. To the rear is a modern kitchen and dining room with French doors onto the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing leading to two good-size double bedrooms and a modern bathroom with large walk-in shower.

Outside to the front of the home are two parking spaces. There are gardens to the front and rear , with the enclosed rear garden having a wooded outlook. Here are also two patios and a garden shed.

A gorgeous mid-townhouse property is for sale.

1. Exterior

A gorgeous mid-townhouse property is for sale. Photo: Manning Stainton

An entry porch leads into the living room.

2. Living room

An entry porch leads into the living room. Photo: Manning Stainton

This is a well-lit room with log burner and stairs to the first floor.

3. Living room

This is a well-lit room with log burner and stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear is the dining kitchen.

4. Kitchen

To the rear is the dining kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen has a range of base and wall units as well as integrated appliances.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen has a range of base and wall units as well as integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

The dining area has French doors onto the rear garden.

6. Dining area

The dining area has French doors onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

