Lowfield Farm on Aberford Road is a truly exceptional country residence, set within approximately 12 acres of beautifully maintained grounds in a private rural location.

Immaculately presented throughout, this substantial property combines elegant interiors with extensive outdoor facilities, making it a rare opportunity for those seeking a luxury home with equestrian potential.

A grand entrance hall with a striking solid oak staircase sets the tone for the main house, where generously proportioned living spaces flow seamlessly across the ground floor.

The heart of the home is a bespoke kitchen by Jeremy Wood Interiors, featuring high-end cabinetry, granite and Italian marble worktops, a central island, Gaggenau appliances, dual butler sinks and a wine fridge.

French doors open onto the landscaped gardens, while adjoining dining and entertaining rooms with further patio access create a perfect setting for family life and social gatherings.

A games room with floor-to-ceiling bi-folds leads directly to an alfresco area complete with pizza oven, hot tub and outdoor dining space.

Upstairs, the galleried landing leads to five well-appointed bedrooms. The principal suite enjoys a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, with a further en-suite to bedroom two and a stylish family bathroom serving the remainder.

The grounds are every bit as impressive, featuring a summer house with home bar, secure gated entrance, sweeping driveway and manicured lawns. Equestrian facilities include three paddocks, a floodlit arena and a newly built stable block.

A converted barn adds extra living accommodation plus extensive storage, ensuring Lowfield Farm is as practical as it is beautiful.

The property is on the market with Tyron Ash International Estate Agent.