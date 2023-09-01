With interest rates at a 13-year high, it’s clear that the housing market in Leeds and Yorkshire has taken a toll.

New research by Zoom Property Buyer has revealed just how much house prices have increased in the UK’s biggest cities over the last few years, with Leeds seeing one of the biggest increases in the country.

When looking at regions around the UK, the increase in housing prices since January 2020 appears to debunk the old myth that everything is more expensive down south as the North West has seen the biggest increase with prices soaring a total of 34.22 percent.

Leeds housing prices has seen a steep increase in the last couple of years.

Sign up to the weekly Homes and Gardens newsletter. Household hacks, design inspiration and more. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Yorkshire and the Humber however, the numbers are a bit lower, with an increase of 23.31 percent in the same period.

In June 2023, the average house price in Leeds was £235,647, which is an increase of 24.39 percent, the fifth highest of the UK’s biggest cities. This is compared to Liverpool where prices increased by 40.92 percent and London which only saw an increase of 10.93 percent.

Mark Hardman of Zoom Property Buyer said: “These findings provide a comprehensive view of the UK property market, highlighting the diverse growth patterns across cities and regions.