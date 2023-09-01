Leeds housing market: Data reveals how much property prices has increased in the last three years
With interest rates at a 13-year high, it’s clear that the housing market in Leeds and Yorkshire has taken a toll.
New research by Zoom Property Buyer has revealed just how much house prices have increased in the UK’s biggest cities over the last few years, with Leeds seeing one of the biggest increases in the country.
When looking at regions around the UK, the increase in housing prices since January 2020 appears to debunk the old myth that everything is more expensive down south as the North West has seen the biggest increase with prices soaring a total of 34.22 percent.
For Yorkshire and the Humber however, the numbers are a bit lower, with an increase of 23.31 percent in the same period.
In June 2023, the average house price in Leeds was £235,647, which is an increase of 24.39 percent, the fifth highest of the UK’s biggest cities. This is compared to Liverpool where prices increased by 40.92 percent and London which only saw an increase of 10.93 percent.
Mark Hardman of Zoom Property Buyer said: “These findings provide a comprehensive view of the UK property market, highlighting the diverse growth patterns across cities and regions.
“It’s unclear how these trends will continue in the wake of instability in the property market, but the impact of the post-pandemic economy has seen increases of up to a third in some parts of the country.”