Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Leeds housing market: Data reveals how much property prices has increased in the last three years

With interest rates at a 13-year high, it’s clear that the housing market in Leeds and Yorkshire has taken a toll.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

New research by Zoom Property Buyer has revealed just how much house prices have increased in the UK’s biggest cities over the last few years, with Leeds seeing one of the biggest increases in the country.

When looking at regions around the UK, the increase in housing prices since January 2020 appears to debunk the old myth that everything is more expensive down south as the North West has seen the biggest increase with prices soaring a total of 34.22 percent.

Leeds housing prices has seen a steep increase in the last couple of years.Leeds housing prices has seen a steep increase in the last couple of years.
Leeds housing prices has seen a steep increase in the last couple of years.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

For Yorkshire and the Humber however, the numbers are a bit lower, with an increase of 23.31 percent in the same period.

In June 2023, the average house price in Leeds was £235,647, which is an increase of 24.39 percent, the fifth highest of the UK’s biggest cities. This is compared to Liverpool where prices increased by 40.92 percent and London which only saw an increase of 10.93 percent.

Mark Hardman of Zoom Property Buyer said: “These findings provide a comprehensive view of the UK property market, highlighting the diverse growth patterns across cities and regions.

“It’s unclear how these trends will continue in the wake of instability in the property market, but the impact of the post-pandemic economy has seen increases of up to a third in some parts of the country.”

Related topics:LeedsHousing marketData