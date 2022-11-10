News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Wonderful three bed family home with open plan living area hits the market

A wonderfully spacious three bedroom family home is for sale in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
3 minutes ago

Well presented throughout, with spacious rooms and located on a private estate, this property is not to be missed.

Situated in a popular location in Pudsey, the property is close to many local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.

The property even has driveway space for as many as three cars.

It has just newly hit the market with Dan Pearce via Rightmove for £260,000.

1. Front Garden

The property has driveway space for as many as three cars.

2. Living Room

The property is close to many local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.

3. Living Room

The home features an open plan spacious living room which leads into the dining area.

4. Dining Room

Just off the main living area, the dining room is the perfect place for family dinner or to host guests.

