Leeds houses for sale: Wonderful three bed family home with open plan living area hits the market
A wonderfully spacious three bedroom family home is for sale in Leeds.
Well presented throughout, with spacious rooms and located on a private estate, this property is not to be missed.
Situated in a popular location in Pudsey, the property is close to many local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.
The property even has driveway space for as many as three cars.
It has just newly hit the market with Dan Pearce via Rightmove for £260,000.
