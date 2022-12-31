News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Wonderful three bed family home in quiet cul-de-sac hits the market

A wonderfully spacious three bedroom family home is for sale in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
4 minutes ago

Well presented throughout, with spacious rooms and located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this property is not to be missed.

Situated in a popular location in Belle Isle, the property is close to many local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.

The property even has off street parking for more than one car and has just newly hit the market with Purple Bricks for £250,000.

1. Front Garden

The property has driveway space for multiple cars.

Photo: PB

2. Living Room

The property is close to many local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.

Photo: PB

3. Dining Room

The home features an open plan spacious living room which leads into the dining area, which opens onto the back garden - making it the perfect place for family dinner or to host guests.

Photo: PB

4. Toilet

The property, which is currently on the market for £250,000, even has a separate downstairs toilet.

Photo: PB

