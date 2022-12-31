Leeds houses for sale: Wonderful three bed family home in quiet cul-de-sac hits the market
A wonderfully spacious three bedroom family home is for sale in Leeds.
Well presented throughout, with spacious rooms and located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this property is not to be missed.
Situated in a popular location in Belle Isle, the property is close to many local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.
The property even has off street parking for more than one car and has just newly hit the market with Purple Bricks for £250,000.
Page 1 of 3