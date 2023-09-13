Leeds houses for sale: Stone built terraced home set over four floors with exposed wooden beams in Calverley
A wonderful and unique stone-built end of terrace property set over four floors with high ceilings, exposed beams and lots of charm is on the market.
Manning Stainton has listed this property on the sought after Capel Street in the heart of Calverley village on the market for £220,000.
The charming property is set over four floors, with the entrance floor hosting the living room with fireplace. In the basement is a stunning kitchen diner with exposed wood beams, and on the second floor is a double bedroom and bathroom with bathtub.
On the second floor is an occasional room that can serve multiple purposes. It is currently used as a home office.
Externally is a quaint cottage-style front garden and a driveway for off street parking.