Leeds houses for sale: Stone built terraced home set over four floors with exposed wooden beams in Calverley

A wonderful and unique stone-built end of terrace property set over four floors with high ceilings, exposed beams and lots of charm is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Manning Stainton has listed this property on the sought after Capel Street in the heart of Calverley village on the market for £220,000.

The charming property is set over four floors, with the entrance floor hosting the living room with fireplace. In the basement is a stunning kitchen diner with exposed wood beams, and on the second floor is a double bedroom and bathroom with bathtub.

On the second floor is an occasional room that can serve multiple purposes. It is currently used as a home office.

Externally is a quaint cottage-style front garden and a driveway for off street parking.

Exterior

The charming dual aspect living room with stripped wood flooring.

Living room

Stone stairs take you to the first floor.

Living room

The charming multi-fuel stove set within an exposed stone fireplace adds extra character.

Living room

