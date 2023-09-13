A wonderful and unique stone-built end of terrace property set over four floors with high ceilings, exposed beams and lots of charm is on the market.

Manning Stainton has listed this property on the sought after Capel Street in the heart of Calverley village on the market for £220,000.

The charming property is set over four floors, with the entrance floor hosting the living room with fireplace. In the basement is a stunning kitchen diner with exposed wood beams, and on the second floor is a double bedroom and bathroom with bathtub.

On the second floor is an occasional room that can serve multiple purposes. It is currently used as a home office.

Externally is a quaint cottage-style front garden and a driveway for off street parking.

1 . Exterior To the front of the stone built property is a driveway for off street parking. Photo Sales

2 . Living room The charming dual aspect living room with stripped wood flooring. Photo Sales

3 . Living room Stone stairs take you to the first floor. Photo Sales

4 . Living room The charming multi-fuel stove set within an exposed stone fireplace adds extra character. Photo Sales