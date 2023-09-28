Just a short drive distance from Leeds is this stunning terraced two bedroom property with green views and a good-sized garden.

On Park Lane in Allerton Bywater, Castleford, is this charming family home perfect for a small family or first time buyers.

The property, on the market with Manning Stainton for just £150,000, comprise a bright and spacious lounge with feature fireplace to side aspect and bespoke shelving, a modern dining kitchen with a door to the rear, and access to a cellar for storage.

On the first floor is the spacious master bedroom and a single bedroom which is perfect for a child or as a home office. The family bathroom is a modern three piece with a bath with tiled walls, pedestal wash hand basin and a WC. There is also a loft room for additional storage.

Externally is a low maintenance south facing rear garden with gravel and patio, perfect for alfresco dining and entertainment.

