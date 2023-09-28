Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Leeds houses for sale: Well-presented two bedroom family home with green views for a very low price in Castleford

Just a short drive distance from Leeds is this stunning terraced two bedroom property with green views and a good-sized garden.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

On Park Lane in Allerton Bywater, Castleford, is this charming family home perfect for a small family or first time buyers.

The property, on the market with Manning Stainton for just £150,000, comprise a bright and spacious lounge with feature fireplace to side aspect and bespoke shelving, a modern dining kitchen with a door to the rear, and access to a cellar for storage.

On the first floor is the spacious master bedroom and a single bedroom which is perfect for a child or as a home office. The family bathroom  is a modern three piece with a bath with tiled walls, pedestal wash hand basin and a WC. There is also a loft room for additional storage.

Externally is a low maintenance south facing rear garden with gravel and patio, perfect for alfresco dining and entertainment.

This terraced home is well maintained throughout and with an exceptionally small price tag.

1. Exterior

As you enter the property you're greeted by the bright and spacious living room.

2. Lounge

t has a feature fireplace to side aspect and bespoke shelving and storage.

3. Lounge

The open plan kitchen and dining area is fitted with shaker style wall and base units.

4. Kitchen

