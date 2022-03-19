Located on Leeds Road in Scholes, the semi-detached house is perfect for those looking for something semi-rural but still with great links to Leeds and York.
The ground floor living space has been beautifully modernised by the current owners. It has a spacious kitchen with bi-folding doors out onto the garden, a dining area and cosy living room - perfect for relaxing with family.
Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside is a fantastic garden with a raised patio area through from the kitchen, a good sized lawn and views extended across the open countryside.
It is on the market for £350,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...