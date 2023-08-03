This unique and beautiful Victorian home features a range of original and restored fireplaces, high ceilings with ceiling roses and original stained glass.

A stunning three bedroom terraced home on Bradford Road in Batley, Leeds is for sale with Barkers Estate Agents for £239,950.

The house, which was built in 1878, has only had two previous owners according to the deeds, and has been loved and restored by the current owner for 22 years.

On the ground floor is a stunning hallway with stairs to the first floor, a lounge with large double glazed sash windows overlooking the nearby Wilton Park lake, and a Victorian fireplace. The dining kitchen features a Belfast sink and range of Smeg appliances. In the dining section is a restored Yorkshire range log fire oven on a Yorkshire stone hearth.

To the first floor is a stunning landing with mahogany spindled balustrade leading to the three bedrooms and the spacious family bathroom.

It also features a cellar with original stonework bench ideal for an art room, workshop, storage or a utility room .

Externally, the stunning home features a front garden with a shaped lawn and bordered by mature shrubs. The rear south facing garden with a decked patio area is perfect for entertaining, and also features an external power source ideal for electric cars. There is also a cobbled driveway providing offroad parking.

Front The green and luscious front of the property.

Hallway The stunning hallway with vaulted ceilings and stairs to the first floor.

Kitchen diner The kitchen has fitted wall units, a Belfast sing and Smeg range cooker and boiler.

Kitchen diner It's a great place to entertain guests and family.

