News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
19 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
19 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
20 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
20 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
21 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Leeds houses for sale: Victorian terrace in Yeadon with four bedrooms and a garden hits the market

A Victorian-style four bedroom house, with a garden is for sale in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

This terraced family home on Maple Terrace, Yeadon has heaps of character and is on the market for a guide price of £375,000.

The house combines a modern yet traditional feel throughout and is complete with a luxurious master bedroom with its own en-suite bathroom plus a beautiful backed garden providing an idyllic space for outdoor relaxation and entertaining.

The property is located in close proximity to Nunroyrd Park, offering residents the perfect opportunity for outdoor activities and walks.

Additionally, the property is situated near a wide range of local amenities and highly regarded schools, making it an ideal family home.

For more information about the house please head to the Hunters website.

This terraced family home on Maple Terrace has heaps of character.

1. Front Garden

This terraced family home on Maple Terrace has heaps of character. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The lower ground floor comprises of a cellar space and a modern dining kitchen that offers access out to the front garden.

2. Kitchen

The lower ground floor comprises of a cellar space and a modern dining kitchen that offers access out to the front garden. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
On the ground floor residents will find a spacious dining room, perfect for entertaining guests or having family meals.

3. Dining Room

On the ground floor residents will find a spacious dining room, perfect for entertaining guests or having family meals. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The dining room opens out onto a home office area.

4. Dining Room

The dining room opens out onto a home office area. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LeedsVictorian