A Victorian-style four bedroom house, with a garden is for sale in Leeds.

This terraced family home on Maple Terrace, Yeadon has heaps of character and is on the market for a guide price of £375,000.

The house combines a modern yet traditional feel throughout and is complete with a luxurious master bedroom with its own en-suite bathroom plus a beautiful backed garden providing an idyllic space for outdoor relaxation and entertaining.

The property is located in close proximity to Nunroyrd Park, offering residents the perfect opportunity for outdoor activities and walks.

Additionally, the property is situated near a wide range of local amenities and highly regarded schools, making it an ideal family home.

For more information about the house please head to the Hunters website.

1 . Front Garden This terraced family home on Maple Terrace has heaps of character. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The lower ground floor comprises of a cellar space and a modern dining kitchen that offers access out to the front garden. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

3 . Dining Room On the ground floor residents will find a spacious dining room, perfect for entertaining guests or having family meals. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

4 . Dining Room The dining room opens out onto a home office area. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales