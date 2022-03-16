The Grade II listed property is part of the former stables to Gledhow Manor, which was built circa 1904.
It is described by estate agents Manning Stainton as "deceptively spacious" and offers accommodation of 1471 sq ft and three bedrooms.
The property can be found through an archway on Redhouse Lane which opens into a charming shared courtyard.
A Manning Stainton Estate agent said: "It is stylishly yet sympathetically presented and will undoubtedly suit discerning buyers looking for an individual home of character."
It is on the market for £425,000.
Page 1 of 4