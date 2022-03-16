The Grade II listed property is part of the former stables to Gledhow Manor, which was built circa 1904.

It is described by estate agents Manning Stainton as "deceptively spacious" and offers accommodation of 1471 sq ft and three bedrooms.

The property can be found through an archway on Redhouse Lane which opens into a charming shared courtyard.

A Manning Stainton Estate agent said: "It is stylishly yet sympathetically presented and will undoubtedly suit discerning buyers looking for an individual home of character."

It is on the market for £425,000.

1. Grade II listed The property is a Grade II Listed Edwardian mews house forming part of the former stables to Gledhow Manor. Photo Sales

2. Entrance An impressive reception entrance has a high vaulted conservatory-style ceiling. Photo Sales

3. L-shaped living It leads into a spacious open plan 'L' shaped living dining room which has double French doors to the rear garden. Photo Sales

4. Living room The stylish living space is great for relaxing with family. Photo Sales