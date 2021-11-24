Leeds houses for sale: Unique detached 3-bed home with 70s styling in need of renovation

Located in Selby Road in Halton, the property benefits from close proximity to amenities and railway station at Cross Gates while also being close to the Temple Newsam estate.

The house has an unusual layout and a very 70s style design, which new buyers may wish to renovate.

The ground floor consists of he main entrance hall and downstairs bathroom.

The living area is an open plan kitchen diner with a twist. The split level lounge has steps down to it and an open plan staircase to the kitchen and first floor.

There is a fireplace and steps that lead up to the dining room, which leads straight through to the kitchen, which has a split counter island between the two rooms.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, while outside is a large garden.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £300,000.

1. Lounge The lounge is a large space with a unique design. Platform stairs lead up into the dining area, while the wraparound staircase also provides access to the kitchen and the first floor.

2. Living room Another angle of the living area.

3. Dining room The dining room is a good size with a large picture window looking out across the rear garden.

4. Kitchen Through this room is the kitchen, which also benefits from a large window overlooking the garden. Its red kitchen tiles and units may need updating.