Marketed by Fine and Country, it has a stunning south facing aspect to the rear overlooking the landscaped garden and backing on to Moortown Golf Course.

This is a unique property with many interesting features and split level accommodation, including an outstanding reception room, German fitted dining kitchen and a studio suite that is ideal for both teenagers or dependent relatives.

A staircase leads to the garden level accommodation which includes a separate sitting room/cinema room and a substantial main bedroom suite. There are two further double bedrooms, one with an ensuite shower room, and a recently fitted house bathroom. There is a utility room with an extra storage area and an additional office room/studio.

The property is approached via a carriage driveway with ample parking and leads to the integral double garage which has potential for further accommodation above, subject to permissions.

Offers over £1.2m are invited. Contact Fine and Country on 0113 203 4939 for further details.

1. Reception room The impressive reception room is accessed via split level staircases from the reception hall. Photo Sales

2. Bathroom The recently fitted house bathroom. Photo Sales

3. Bedroom There are two further double bedrooms, one with an ensuite shower room. Photo Sales

4. Kitchen To the rear is the German fitted dining kitchen, again with access to the decked balcony and also enjoying the views. Photo Sales