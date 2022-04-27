Marketed by Fine and Country, it has a stunning south facing aspect to the rear overlooking the landscaped garden and backing on to Moortown Golf Course.
This is a unique property with many interesting features and split level accommodation, including an outstanding reception room, German fitted dining kitchen and a studio suite that is ideal for both teenagers or dependent relatives.
A staircase leads to the garden level accommodation which includes a separate sitting room/cinema room and a substantial main bedroom suite. There are two further double bedrooms, one with an ensuite shower room, and a recently fitted house bathroom. There is a utility room with an extra storage area and an additional office room/studio.
The property is approached via a carriage driveway with ample parking and leads to the integral double garage which has potential for further accommodation above, subject to permissions.
Offers over £1.2m are invited. Contact Fine and Country on 0113 203 4939 for further details.