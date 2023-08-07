Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Two bedroom home with rear garden and summer house in Churwell with very small price tag

This modern two bedroom property in Churwell is ideal for first time buyers and young families.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

A two bedroom terraced house on Hepworth Crescent in Churwell, Leeds is for sale for the incredibly low price of £177,500 with William H Brown.

To the ground floor is a hallway leading to a good sized lounge. Also on this floor is a fully fitted kitchen with a dishwasher, washing machine, tumble dryer, fridge/freezer and oven.

To the first floor is a landing as well as the home's two good sized bedroom, of which the main bedroom has fitted wardrobes. The three piece family bathroom suite features a bathtub with electric shower over.

The property has UPVC double glazed windows throughout.

Externally is a gravelled front garden, and a cosy, private rear garden with a large patio area and a summer house. It is surrounded by gated and fenced boundaries.

The two bedroom property on Hepsworth Crescent

1. Front

The two bedroom property on Hepsworth Crescent Photo: William H Brown

To the front is a low maintenance gravelled garden.

2. Front garden

To the front is a low maintenance gravelled garden. Photo: William H Brown

The living room with uPVC double glazed window to the rear.

3. Lounge

The living room with uPVC double glazed window to the rear. Photo: William H Brown

The fully fitted kitchen with a range of base and wall units with complementary work surfaces.

4. Kitchen

The fully fitted kitchen with a range of base and wall units with complementary work surfaces. Photo: William H Brown

