Leeds houses for sale: Two bedroom home with rear garden and summer house in Churwell with very small price tag
This modern two bedroom property in Churwell is ideal for first time buyers and young families.
A two bedroom terraced house on Hepworth Crescent in Churwell, Leeds is for sale for the incredibly low price of £177,500 with William H Brown.
To the ground floor is a hallway leading to a good sized lounge. Also on this floor is a fully fitted kitchen with a dishwasher, washing machine, tumble dryer, fridge/freezer and oven.
To the first floor is a landing as well as the home's two good sized bedroom, of which the main bedroom has fitted wardrobes. The three piece family bathroom suite features a bathtub with electric shower over.
The property has UPVC double glazed windows throughout.
Externally is a gravelled front garden, and a cosy, private rear garden with a large patio area and a summer house. It is surrounded by gated and fenced boundaries.