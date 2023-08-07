This modern two bedroom property in Churwell is ideal for first time buyers and young families.

To the ground floor is a hallway leading to a good sized lounge. Also on this floor is a fully fitted kitchen with a dishwasher, washing machine, tumble dryer, fridge/freezer and oven.

To the first floor is a landing as well as the home's two good sized bedroom, of which the main bedroom has fitted wardrobes. The three piece family bathroom suite features a bathtub with electric shower over.

The property has UPVC double glazed windows throughout.

Externally is a gravelled front garden, and a cosy, private rear garden with a large patio area and a summer house. It is surrounded by gated and fenced boundaries.

1 . Front The two bedroom property on Hepsworth Crescent Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

2 . Front garden To the front is a low maintenance gravelled garden. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The living room with uPVC double glazed window to the rear. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The fully fitted kitchen with a range of base and wall units with complementary work surfaces. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

