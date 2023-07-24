Leeds houses for sale: Three bedroom Whitkirk home on generous corner plot mix classic charm and modern living
Nestled on a desirable corner plot in Whitkirk, this property is perfect for a small family with its proximity to parks, schools and amenities.
The semi-detached house on Woodland Hill in Whitkirk, Leeds is listed by Preston Baker in Oakwood for £280,000 and comes with two reception rooms and three good sized bedrooms mixing modern convenience with classic charm.
To the ground floor is an entrance hall, a modern fitted kitchen, a separate dining room which, via sliding doors, is connected to the generous lounge with a fireplace.
From the first floor landing you access the three bedrooms and a luxurious family bedroom with a bathtub and shower.
The large corner plot features tiled and lawned gardens, a driveway and a garage.