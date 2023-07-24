Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Three bedroom Whitkirk home on generous corner plot mix classic charm and modern living

Nestled on a desirable corner plot in Whitkirk, this property is perfect for a small family with its proximity to parks, schools and amenities.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

The semi-detached house on Woodland Hill in Whitkirk, Leeds is listed by Preston Baker in Oakwood for £280,000 and comes with two reception rooms and three good sized bedrooms mixing modern convenience with classic charm.

To the ground floor is an entrance hall, a modern fitted kitchen, a separate dining room which, via sliding doors, is connected to the generous lounge with a fireplace.

From the first floor landing you access the three bedrooms and a luxurious family bedroom with a bathtub and shower.

The large corner plot features tiled and lawned gardens, a driveway and a garage.

The three bedroom home, set on a corner plot. Picture by Preston Baker

1. Front garden

The three bedroom home, set on a corner plot. Picture by Preston Baker

The property mix modern living and classic charm. Picture by Preston Baker

2. Entrance hall

The property mix modern living and classic charm. Picture by Preston Baker

The living room features a fireplace. Picture by Preston Baker

3. Reception room

The living room features a fireplace. Picture by Preston Baker

The modern kitchen is fitted with contemporary fixtures and sleek countertops. Picture by Preston Baker

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen is fitted with contemporary fixtures and sleek countertops. Picture by Preston Baker

