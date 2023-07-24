Nestled on a desirable corner plot in Whitkirk, this property is perfect for a small family with its proximity to parks, schools and amenities.

The semi-detached house on Woodland Hill in Whitkirk, Leeds is listed by Preston Baker in Oakwood for £280,000 and comes with two reception rooms and three good sized bedrooms mixing modern convenience with classic charm.

To the ground floor is an entrance hall, a modern fitted kitchen, a separate dining room which, via sliding doors, is connected to the generous lounge with a fireplace.

From the first floor landing you access the three bedrooms and a luxurious family bedroom with a bathtub and shower.

The large corner plot features tiled and lawned gardens, a driveway and a garage.

1 . Front garden The three bedroom home, set on a corner plot. Picture by Preston Baker Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall The property mix modern living and classic charm. Picture by Preston Baker Photo Sales

3 . Reception room The living room features a fireplace. Picture by Preston Baker Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The modern kitchen is fitted with contemporary fixtures and sleek countertops. Picture by Preston Baker Photo Sales

