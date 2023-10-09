Leeds houses for sale: Three bedroom property with immense potential to become dream family home near Temple Newsam
This bright and spacious property features a range of original features with lots of potential to become a dream family home.
Located on Portage Avenue in Leeds, this three bedroom property is on the market with Propertynest for £350,000.
The property is in need of renovating and updating throughout, but offers a stunning canvas for those willing to put the work in to create their dream home.
On the ground floor is a large lounge with ceiling roses and a feature fireplace with mantel. The large kitchen diner with access to the garden offers lots of space for your ideal kitchen.
On the first floor is a stunning landing, and three bedrooms including a large and bright double bedroom and two good-size bedrooms. The family bathroom currently has a walk-in shower and bathtub.
Externally is a separate garage accessed via a driveway as well as a lawned garden to the front. To the rear is a three-tier garden with large lawns.