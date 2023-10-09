Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Three bedroom property with immense potential to become dream family home near Temple Newsam

This bright and spacious property features a range of original features with lots of potential to become a dream family home.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Portage Avenue in Leeds, this three bedroom property is on the market with Propertynest for £350,000.

The property is in need of renovating and updating throughout, but offers a stunning canvas for those willing to put the work in to create their dream home.

On the ground floor is a large lounge with ceiling roses and a feature fireplace with mantel. The large kitchen diner with access to the garden offers lots of space for your ideal kitchen.

On the first floor is a stunning landing, and three bedrooms including a large and bright double bedroom and two good-size bedrooms. The family bathroom currently has a walk-in shower and bathtub.

Externally is a separate garage accessed via a driveway as well as a lawned garden to the front. To the rear is a three-tier garden with large lawns.

This charming property with gardens to the front and rear is on the market.

1. Exterior

This charming property with gardens to the front and rear is on the market. Photo: Propertynest

It has immense potential for renovation with lots of original features.

2. Living room

It has immense potential for renovation with lots of original features. Photo: Propertynest

In the living room are ceiling roses and a feature fireplace.

3. Living room

In the living room are ceiling roses and a feature fireplace. Photo: Propertynest

The bright living room has stairs to the first floor.

4. Living room

The bright living room has stairs to the first floor. Photo: Propertynest

