Leeds houses for sale: Three bedroom link-detached modern home with sunroom-diner and large rear terrace
This three bedroom property is Pudsey is close to countryside walks and parks while surrounded by bars and restaurants.
Listed for £350,000 by estate agents Strike, this three bedroom link-detached property offers high standard modern living in a highly desirable cul-de-sac in Pudsey, Leeds.
To the first floor is the entry hallway from which you reach the open living room, the kitchen and the sunroom that doubles as a diner.
To the first floor are two double bedrooms, and an extra room that can be used for whatever is needed for modern flexible living, and the family bathroom.
A third bedroom can be reached via a second set of stairs from the ground floor.
Externally is a large patio on a private terrace rear garden accessed via the sunroom.