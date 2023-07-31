Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Three bedroom link-detached modern home with sunroom-diner and large rear terrace

This three bedroom property is Pudsey is close to countryside walks and parks while surrounded by bars and restaurants.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Listed for £350,000 by estate agents Strike, this three bedroom link-detached property offers high standard modern living in a highly desirable cul-de-sac in Pudsey, Leeds.

To the first floor is the entry hallway from which you reach the open living room, the kitchen and the sunroom that doubles as a diner.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms, and an extra room that can be used for whatever is needed for modern flexible living, and the family bathroom.

A third bedroom can be reached via a second set of stairs from the ground floor.

Externally is a large patio on a private terrace rear garden accessed via the sunroom.

The property has a driveway and a garage. Picture by Strike

1. The link-detached property

2. Living room

3. Kitchen

4. Kitchen

