This wonderfully decorated three bedroom terraced home is on the market for £160,000.

Situated in a popular location in Oakwood, the property is close to many local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.

Downstairs, a wonderfully spacious lounge benefits from a gorgeous bay window with views to the front of the house. There is also a modern fitted kitchen with a gas hob and electric oven, plus a large storage cupboard.

The first floor has two double bedrooms with good storage space, a single bedroom that could be used as a home office and a house bathroom.

Outside, there is off street parking to the front of the property and a large rear garden with mature borders, a lawned area and a patio area, perfect for families and entertaining. The house also has double glazing and central heating throughout.

