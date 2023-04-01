A truly unique and imaginatively designed detached home in Ilkley is on the market for £1,500,000.

Nestled within a peaceful area on the western side of Ilkley, this newly constructed four double bedroom, five bathroom home perfectly balances contemporary design with versatile living.

Ilkley was voted The Sunday Times Best Place to Live in the UK 2022, thanks to its schools, shops, restaurants snf spectacular scenery. The judges were impressed by sports clubs and the opportunities they offer for young people and the energetic community spirit.

Find out more about the property below or on Zoopla, and take a look at the 2023 Sunday Times Best Place to Live Guide.

Nestled within a peaceful area on the western side of Ilkley, this newly constructed four double bedroomed / five bathroom home perfectly balances contemporary design with versatile living.

An inviting reception hall featuring ambient LED lighting, porcelain tiled floor. Rear entrance door leads out to the garden.

A charming reception space filled with an abundance of natural light via a range of sliding glazed doors overlooking the front garden. A large window to the side elevation and velux windows. High quality oak flooring and under floor heating.

Having an extensive range of base and wall units with co-ordinating lead finish textured granite work surfaces. A large island unit with breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include two fridge freezers, dishwasher and a range cooker. Oak flooring with under floor heating. Contemporary light fitting.