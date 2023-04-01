News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
14 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
15 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
15 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
16 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
17 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Leeds houses for sale: This unique four bedroom home in Ilkley has wonderful contemporary design

A truly unique and imaginatively designed detached home in Ilkley is on the market for £1,500,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Nestled within a peaceful area on the western side of Ilkley, this newly constructed four double bedroom, five bathroom home perfectly balances contemporary design with versatile living.

Ilkley was voted The Sunday Times Best Place to Live in the UK 2022, thanks to its schools, shops, restaurants snf spectacular scenery. The judges were impressed by sports clubs and the opportunities they offer for young people and the energetic community spirit.

Find out more about the property below or on Zoopla, and take a look at the 2023 Sunday Times Best Place to Live Guide.

Nestled within a peaceful area on the western side of Ilkley, this newly constructed four double bedroomed / five bathroom home perfectly balances contemporary design with versatile living.

1. Nestled within a peaceful area

Nestled within a peaceful area on the western side of Ilkley, this newly constructed four double bedroomed / five bathroom home perfectly balances contemporary design with versatile living. Photo: Dale Eddison

Photo Sales
An inviting reception hall featuring ambient LED lighting, porcelain tiled floor. Rear entrance door leads out to the garden.

2. Inviting atmosphere

An inviting reception hall featuring ambient LED lighting, porcelain tiled floor. Rear entrance door leads out to the garden. Photo: Dale Eddison

Photo Sales
A charming reception space filled with an abundance of natural light via a range of sliding glazed doors overlooking the front garden. A large window to the side elevation and velux windows. High quality oak flooring and under floor heating.

3. Charming reception space

A charming reception space filled with an abundance of natural light via a range of sliding glazed doors overlooking the front garden. A large window to the side elevation and velux windows. High quality oak flooring and under floor heating. Photo: Dale Eddison

Photo Sales
Having an extensive range of base and wall units with co-ordinating lead finish textured granite work surfaces. A large island unit with breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include two fridge freezers, dishwasher and a range cooker. Oak flooring with under floor heating. Contemporary light fitting.

4. Gorgeous dining kitchen

Having an extensive range of base and wall units with co-ordinating lead finish textured granite work surfaces. A large island unit with breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include two fridge freezers, dishwasher and a range cooker. Oak flooring with under floor heating. Contemporary light fitting. Photo: Dale Eddison

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
IlkleyLeedsZoopla