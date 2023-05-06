Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This two bedroom home in Horsforth has a fantastic garden and patio area

A two bedroom semi-detached home is for sale in Horsforth – featuring a large garden and patio area.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th May 2023, 08:29 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 08:39 BST

Located in this extremely sought after area of Horsforth is this beautiful two double bedroom semi-detached residence.

The property is within easy reach of a wide range of excellent amenities including the train station, good schools for all ages, local shopping facilities on Town Street, the Leeds outer Ring Road, local bars, restaurants and indeed additional transport links.

This home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £264,950. Take a look inside...

Located in this extremely sought after area of Horsforth is this beautiful two double bedroom semi detached residence.

1. Front Garden

Located in this extremely sought after area of Horsforth is this beautiful two double bedroom semi detached residence. Photo: MS

To the rear is a beautiful open plan and recently fitted dining kitchen with an attractive range of base & wall storage units.

2. Kitchen

To the rear is a beautiful open plan and recently fitted dining kitchen with an attractive range of base & wall storage units. Photo: MS

The kitchen also features easy access to the back graden.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen also features easy access to the back graden. Photo: MS

To the front is the lovely bay windowed lounge with solid bamboo flooring and a Living Flame gas fire with wooden surround.

4. Living Room

To the front is the lovely bay windowed lounge with solid bamboo flooring and a Living Flame gas fire with wooden surround. Photo: MS

