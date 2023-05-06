Leeds houses for sale: This two bedroom home in Horsforth has a fantastic garden and patio area
A two bedroom semi-detached home is for sale in Horsforth – featuring a large garden and patio area.
Located in this extremely sought after area of Horsforth is this beautiful two double bedroom semi-detached residence.
The property is within easy reach of a wide range of excellent amenities including the train station, good schools for all ages, local shopping facilities on Town Street, the Leeds outer Ring Road, local bars, restaurants and indeed additional transport links.
This home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £264,950. Take a look inside...