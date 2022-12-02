News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This two bed stone home in Roundhay has picturesque views over fields and a garden office

A fantastic two bed stone home is on the market.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

This beautiful two bedroom semi-detached house in Roundhay is on the market for £365,000. The home boasts a generous rear garden, driveway and garage, with views over fields to the front and rear.

Situated in a popular location within minutes of Roundhay Park and Oakwood Parade, this property is a truly special find.

Take a tour of this home below, or find out more on Purplebricks.

1. On the market for £365,000

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Popular Roundhay location

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Feature fireplace

The property has a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace with a log burner.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Immaculate decor

The modern fitted kitchen and diner is one of the highlights of the property, with its immaculate decor and spacious setting.

Photo: Purplebricks

