Leeds houses for sale: This two bed stone home in Roundhay has picturesque views over fields and a garden office
A fantastic two bed stone home is on the market.
This beautiful two bedroom semi-detached house in Roundhay is on the market for £365,000. The home boasts a generous rear garden, driveway and garage, with views over fields to the front and rear.
Situated in a popular location within minutes of Roundhay Park and Oakwood Parade, this property is a truly special find.
Take a tour of this home below, or find out more on Purplebricks.
Page 1 of 2