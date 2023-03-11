This beautiful two bedroom home in Horsforth is on the market for £385,000.
Stylish, tasteful and with lots character and charm, this mid-terrace stone property is deceptively large with a well planned mix of reception, entertaining and sleeping accommodation, all immaculately appointed. The home is a short walk to Town Street, Woodlawn Coffee and Il Forno Pizza restaurant, and Horsforth train station is just minutes away.
1. Perfect central home
2. Open plan living area
Enter into the dining/hallway and you are met with an open plan space featuring the original stone fireplace, perfect for hosting. The large living room is the ideal place to relax and unwind.
3. Inset stone fireplace
Another inset stone fireplace ceiling beams and well presented decor, makes this space feel cosy and charming. The picture window provides lots of light and pleasant views of the garden.
4. Two bedrooms
To the first floor are two large double bedrooms. The master bedroom is light and airy with column radiator, mullioned window and lots of space. The second double is equally as light and decorated in a bright neutral style.
