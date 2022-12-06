This two bedroom semi-detached home in Crossgates is for sale.

A two bedroom semi-detached house in the sought-after area of Crossgates is on the market for £210,000. The property is ideally suited to the first time buyer or family due to its proximity to local amenities and Leeds city centre.

Upon entry, visitors are welcomed into a large lounge with a spiral staircase. To the rear is a dining area and kitchen boasting floor to ceiling storage. Leading off from the kitchen is the conservatory, which overlooks the low maintenance rear garden with plenty of room for outdoor seating.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The whole house benefits from a new central heating system.

Outside, the home benefits from a garage with power and lighting, and a secure driveway with ample space for up to three vehicles.

1. On the market for £210,000 A two bedroom semi-detached house in the sought-after area of Crossgates is on the market for £210,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Large lounge with staircase to first floor Upon entry, visitors are welcomed into a large lounge with a cream staircase. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Joint kitchen and dining area To the rear is a dining area and kitchen boasting floor to ceiling storage. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Conservatory overlooking the garden Leading off from the kitchen is the conservatory, which overlooks the low maintenance rear garden with plenty of room for outdoor seating. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales