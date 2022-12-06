News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds houses for sale: This two bed home in Crossgates has a gorgeous glass conservatory for soaking up the sun

This two bedroom semi-detached home in Crossgates is for sale.

By Abi Whistance
6 hours ago

A two bedroom semi-detached house in the sought-after area of Crossgates is on the market for £210,000. The property is ideally suited to the first time buyer or family due to its proximity to local amenities and Leeds city centre.

Upon entry, visitors are welcomed into a large lounge with a spiral staircase. To the rear is a dining area and kitchen boasting floor to ceiling storage. Leading off from the kitchen is the conservatory, which overlooks the low maintenance rear garden with plenty of room for outdoor seating.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The whole house benefits from a new central heating system.

Outside, the home benefits from a garage with power and lighting, and a secure driveway with ample space for up to three vehicles.

For more information go to Purplebricks.

1. On the market for £210,000

A two bedroom semi-detached house in the sought-after area of Crossgates is on the market for £210,000.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Large lounge with staircase to first floor

Upon entry, visitors are welcomed into a large lounge with a cream staircase.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Joint kitchen and dining area

To the rear is a dining area and kitchen boasting floor to ceiling storage.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Conservatory overlooking the garden

Leading off from the kitchen is the conservatory, which overlooks the low maintenance rear garden with plenty of room for outdoor seating.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Leeds