Leeds houses for sale: This two bed family home in Cookridge has a recently upgraded kitchen with a gorgeous wooden island

This two bedroom semi-detached home in Cookridge is on the market for £250,000.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

This fantastic home is new to the market and is close to good local amenities, including public sports and leisure facilities, supermarkets and great schools. The property itself is immaculately presented, well maintained and benefits from a recently fitted new kitchen with a central island and glass door to the rear garden.

Take a tour of the home below, or find out more at Hunters.

1. On the market for £250,000

This fantastic home is new to the market and is close to good local amenities, including public sports and leisure facilities, supermarkets and great schools.

Photo: Hunters

2. Recently fitted new kitchen

The property itself is immaculately presented, well maintained and benefits from a recently fitted new kitchen with a central island and glass door to the rear garden.

Photo: Hunters

3. Fireplace in living room

The property offers generous accommodation throughout and the sitting room benefits from a fireplace and gorgeous window letting in natural light.

Photo: Hunters

4. Two double bedrooms

There are two double bedrooms with plenty of room for extra storage.

Photo: Hunters

