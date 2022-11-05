Leeds houses for sale: This three bedroom home near Temple Newsam has plenty of renovation potential
This three bedroom semi-detached house near Temple Newsam is for sale.
This characterful three bedroom semi-detached house on Park Avenue is on the market for £360,000.
The property boasts a spacious layout with a living room and separate dining room on the right, plus a kitchen with great appliances and floor and ceiling storage.Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and an airy bathroom with a bath and shower unit. The two double bedrooms offer built-in storage, whilst the third is a single room that could be used as a home office.
Situated to the east of Leeds, this wonderful home is close to many amenities including Temple Newsam House, Crossgates Shopping Centre and the Springs at Thorpe Park.There are also a selection of schools for all ages, local parks and excellent restaurants, pubs and bars.
For more information go to Purplebricks.