Leeds houses for sale: This three bedroom home near Roundhay has a 75ft garden and bespoke cooking space

This charming three-bedroom family home in north Leeds is on the market for £375,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 15th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Although in need of updating, this property presents a fantastic opportunity to create a bespoke family home to individual specifications. The property boasts a spacious dining room, three good-sized bedrooms and an extensive 75ft garden to enjoy outdoor activities.

Located within easy reach of a wide range of excellent amenities in Roundhay, the home is near good schools for all ages, local shopping facilities, bars, restaurants and Leeds Bradford Airport. Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

1. Bespoke family home

Although in need of updating, this property presents a fantastic opportunity to create a bespoke family home to individual specifications. Photo: Hunters

The living room provides ample space for family gatherings and relaxation.

2. Living room

The living room provides ample space for family gatherings and relaxation. Photo: Hunters

The kitchen, though in need of modernization, offers a great opportunity to create a bespoke cooking and dining space.

3. Great cooking space

The kitchen, though in need of modernization, offers a great opportunity to create a bespoke cooking and dining space. Photo: Hunters

The property also boasts a spacious dining room, perfect for entertaining guests.

4. Spacious dining room

The property also boasts a spacious dining room, perfect for entertaining guests. Photo: Hunters

