Although in need of updating, this property presents a fantastic opportunity to create a bespoke family home to individual specifications. The property boasts a spacious dining room, three good-sized bedrooms and an extensive 75ft garden to enjoy outdoor activities.

Located within easy reach of a wide range of excellent amenities in Roundhay, the home is near good schools for all ages, local shopping facilities, bars, restaurants and Leeds Bradford Airport. Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.