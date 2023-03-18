Leeds houses for sale: This three bedroom home in Moortown has a feature fireplace and fantastic breakfast bar
This beautifully extended semi-detached family home in Leeds is on the market for £329,950.
Situated in a highly popular location in LS17, this three bedroom family home has a stunning open plan kitchen diner with high specification integrated appliances. It also has a seperate dining and snug area with bi-folding doors out to the rear garden.
Take a tour around the home below or find out more at Manning Stainton.
