Leeds houses for sale: This three bedroom home in Moortown has a feature fireplace and fantastic breakfast bar

This beautifully extended semi-detached family home in Leeds is on the market for £329,950.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Situated in a highly popular location in LS17, this three bedroom family home has a stunning open plan kitchen diner with high specification integrated appliances. It also has a seperate dining and snug area with bi-folding doors out to the rear garden.

Take a tour around the home below or find out more at Manning Stainton.

The property is well placed for local amenities at Moortown Corner, Street Lane, Meanwood and Chapel Allerton, all within easy access by car.

The generous entrance hallway leads to lounge which has a feature fireplace and views over the front aspect.

To the rear there is a stunning open plan kitchen diner with high specification integrated appliances and quartz worktops.

A dining and snug area has bi-folding doors out to the rear garden. There is also a separate utility room and downstairs W.C.

