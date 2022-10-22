This three bedroom home in Alwoodley is on the market for £379,995.

Situated on a popular cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after area in Alwoodley, the home is close to many local amenities, transport links and well regarded schools. This house also benefits from double glazed windows and has central heating throughout the property.

Downstairs, a spacious lounge boasts beautiful windows to the front and rear, with a kitchen next door benefitting from clean decor that leaves plenty of room for renovation. There is also a dining space on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are three good size bedrooms and a house bathroom with tiling on the walls. All the bedrooms are carpeted and decorated in a neutral scheme for ease of redecoration.

Towards the front of the property is a mature garden and a driveway leading to the side. To the back of the house is a large rear garden with a lawned area and mature borders, making this outside space perfect for small families who’d like to entertain family and friends during the warm summer months.

For more information about this property on Hawks Nest Gardens West in Alwoodley, go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

1. On the market for £379,995 Situated on a popular cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after area in Alwoodley, the home is close to many local amenities, transport links and well regarded schools. This house also benefits from double glazed windows and has central heating throughout the property. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Feature fireplace in living room Downstairs, a spacious lounge boasts beautiful windows to the front and rear, with a feature fireplace included. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Clean decor in kitchen The ground floor kitchen benefits from clean decor that leaves plenty of room for renovation. There is also a dining space on the ground floor. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. All bedrooms are carpeted Upstairs, there are three good size bedrooms. All the bedrooms are carpeted and decorated in a neutral scheme for ease of redecoration. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales