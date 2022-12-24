News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This three bedroom extended bungalow in Garforth has gorgeous retro interior design

This three bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Garforth is on the market for £240,000.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

The property has been skilfully extended to a high quality, with gorgeous interiors modernising the home and adding to its appeal. Take a tour around the home below, or find out more on Purplebricks.

1. On the market for £240,000

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Fantastic retro feel

The kitchen has a fantastic retro feel with warm wood and red panels, and there is a dining table to the back of the kitchen.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Matching colour schemes

The spacious living room matches the kitchen's colour scheme and has a beautiful bay window letting light into the space.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Two good sized double bedrooms

There are two good sized double bedrooms and a downstairs toilet.

Photo: Purplebricks

