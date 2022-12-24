This three bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Garforth is on the market for £240,000.
The property has been skilfully extended to a high quality, with gorgeous interiors modernising the home and adding to its appeal. Take a tour around the home below, or find out more on Purplebricks.
1. On the market for £240,000
This three bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Garforth is on the market for £240,000.
Photo: Purplebricks
2. Fantastic retro feel
The kitchen has a fantastic retro feel with warm wood and red panels, and there is a dining table to the back of the kitchen.
Photo: Purplebricks
3. Matching colour schemes
The spacious living room matches the kitchen's colour scheme and has a beautiful bay window letting light into the space.
Photo: Purplebricks
4. Two good sized double bedrooms
There are two good sized double bedrooms and a downstairs toilet.
Photo: Purplebricks