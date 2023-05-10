Leeds houses for sale: This three bedroom cottage in Yeadon boasts a landscaped garden with a home office
This three bedroom stone property in Leeds is on the market for £299,950.
Nestled in the heart of the picturesque town of Yeadon, this enchanting three bedroom stone cottage is the epitome of charm and character. Conveniently located just a short walk from the town centre, this property is ideally situated for those who wish to enjoy all the amenities of Yeadon, with a range of shops, cafes, and restaurants on offer.
The picturesque Yeadon Tarn is also just a stone's throw away, providing the perfect spot for a leisurely stroll or picnic in the sunshine. Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Hunters.