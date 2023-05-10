Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Leeds houses for sale: This three bedroom cottage in Yeadon boasts a landscaped garden with a home office

This three bedroom stone property in Leeds is on the market for £299,950.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 10th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Nestled in the heart of the picturesque town of Yeadon, this enchanting three bedroom stone cottage is the epitome of charm and character. Conveniently located just a short walk from the town centre, this property is ideally situated for those who wish to enjoy all the amenities of Yeadon, with a range of shops, cafes, and restaurants on offer.

The picturesque Yeadon Tarn is also just a stone's throw away, providing the perfect spot for a leisurely stroll or picnic in the sunshine. Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Hunters.

Nestled in the heart of the picturesque town of Yeadon, this enchanting three bedroom stone cottage is the epitome of charm and character.

1. Epitome of charm and character

Nestled in the heart of the picturesque town of Yeadon, this enchanting three bedroom stone cottage is the epitome of charm and character. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
There is a beautifully appointed breakfast kitchen with all the modern conveniences.

2. Breakfast kitchen

There is a beautifully appointed breakfast kitchen with all the modern conveniences. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The adjacent lounge is the perfect place to unwind, with a cozy fireplace adding to the overall ambiance.

3. Cosy lounge

The adjacent lounge is the perfect place to unwind, with a cozy fireplace adding to the overall ambiance. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The real showstopper of this property, however, is the stunning conservatory extension, providing a bright and airy space for year-round enjoyment, with French doors opening onto the rear landscaped garden.

4. Stunning conservatory extension

The real showstopper of this property, however, is the stunning conservatory extension, providing a bright and airy space for year-round enjoyment, with French doors opening onto the rear landscaped garden. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Leeds