News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: This three bed Victorian home in Horsforth has a wood burner and a gorgeous iron fireplace

A three bedroom home in north-west Leeds is on the market for £310,000.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

Low Lane is a spacious Victorian home located in a sought-after area of Horsforth, offering a train station within walking distance, the amenities and facilities of Town Street as well as catchment for good schools. This family home has been updated but still retains period character and charm, with features such as the original cast iron stove in the dining room and wood burner in the living room.

Take a tour of the home below, or find out more at Hunters.

1. Period character and charm

This family home has been updated but still retains period character and charm from features such as the original cast iron stove in the dining room and wood burner in the living room.

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

2. Recessed fireplace with wood burning stove

The attractive living room features period elements including large ceiling rose, cornicing, wood skirting boards and a recessed fireplace with wood burning stove.

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

3. Social dining room

The dining room features an original cast iron fire stove and attractive surround. This space creates a social family/friends kitchen diner.

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

4. Fully fitted kitchen

The kitchen is well equipped with a variety of wall and base units, integrated appliances, a five-ring gas hob and extractor.

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsVictorianHorsforth