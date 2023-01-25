Leeds houses for sale: This three bed Victorian home in Horsforth has a wood burner and a gorgeous iron fireplace
A three bedroom home in north-west Leeds is on the market for £310,000.
Low Lane is a spacious Victorian home located in a sought-after area of Horsforth, offering a train station within walking distance, the amenities and facilities of Town Street as well as catchment for good schools. This family home has been updated but still retains period character and charm, with features such as the original cast iron stove in the dining room and wood burner in the living room.
Take a tour of the home below, or find out more at Hunters.
