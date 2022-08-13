A three bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £240,000.

Situated in a popular location in Burley, this lovely home benefits from beautiful gardens to rear, with plenty of space for entertaining family and friends.

Inside, the property is made up of a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge with solid wood floors and a feature fireplace, plus a modern fitted kitchen with two large storage cupboards.

Upstairs there are three good size bedrooms and a lovely house bathroom.

To the front of the house is a further gated garden with ample opportunity for planting and gardening, as well as space for lawn chairs and a table.This house is close to the many of the local amenities in Headingley, Burley and Kirkstall, and has plenty of public transport links in addition to easy access to Headingley and Burley train stations.

For more information about this house, go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

