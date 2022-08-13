Leeds houses for sale: This three bed home in Burley has the perfect garden for entertaining

A three bed home is for sale in Burley.

By Abi Whistance
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:45 am

A three bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £240,000.

Situated in a popular location in Burley, this lovely home benefits from beautiful gardens to rear, with plenty of space for entertaining family and friends.

Inside, the property is made up of a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge with solid wood floors and a feature fireplace, plus a modern fitted kitchen with two large storage cupboards.

Upstairs there are three good size bedrooms and a lovely house bathroom.

To the front of the house is a further gated garden with ample opportunity for planting and gardening, as well as space for lawn chairs and a table.This house is close to the many of the local amenities in Headingley, Burley and Kirkstall, and has plenty of public transport links in addition to easy access to Headingley and Burley train stations.

For more information about this house, go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

On the market for £240,000

A three bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £240,000.

Photo: Purplebricks

Solid wood floors and a feature fireplace

Inside, the property is made up of a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge with solid wood floors and a feature fireplace.

Photo: Purplebricks

Modern fitted kitchen

There is also a modern fitted kitchen with two large storage cupboards.

Photo: Purplebricks

Good sized bedrooms

Upstairs there are three good size bedrooms with beautiful wooden flooring.

Photo: Purplebricks

