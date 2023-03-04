Leeds houses for sale: This three bed home in Barwick In Elmet boasts gorgeous countryside views and a huge garden
This spacious three bedroom semi-detached property in Barwick-in-Elmet is on the market for £350,000.
The home is ready to move into and is ideally suited to the first time buyer, professional couple or a family due to its easy access to Leeds city centre. Great amenities are also nearby, including Temple Newsam House, grounds and golf course.
Outside, the rear garden provides ample space with a grassy area and decking alongside the shed, with fantastic views across the gorgeous village. Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Purplebricks.