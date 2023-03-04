News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This three bed home in Barwick In Elmet boasts gorgeous countryside views and a huge garden

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached property in Barwick-in-Elmet is on the market for £350,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

The home is ready to move into and is ideally suited to the first time buyer, professional couple or a family due to its easy access to Leeds city centre. Great amenities are also nearby, including Temple Newsam House, grounds and golf course.

Outside, the rear garden provides ample space with a grassy area and decking alongside the shed, with fantastic views across the gorgeous village. Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Purplebricks.

1. Within easy access to Leeds city centre

This ready to move into home is ideally suited to the first time buyer, professional couple or family being close to local amenities and within easy access to Leeds city centre.

2. Lounge with fireplace

The entrance porch leads straight through to the spacious lounge with fireplace.

3. Dining room with conservatory space

Towards the rear is the dining room with access to the small conservatory space and garage which is currently used for storage.

4. Fitted kitchen

Further inside is the fitted kitchen with soft wooden floor and wall units.

