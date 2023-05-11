This sleek three bedroom bungalow in Leeds is on the market for £450,000.
This house in Rothwell is a magnificent example of an extensively modernised and improved three bedroom property. The present owner has carried out a huge amount of modernisation and improvement to now create a home of some distinction, which would be suitable for a younger couple or a family.
1. Huge amount of modernisation
The present owner has carried out a huge amount of modernisation and improvement to now create a bungalow of some distinction, which would be suitable for a younger or older couple, or a family. Photo: Reeds Rains
2. Recently installed gas fired central heating system
There is a recently installed gas fired central heating system from a combination boiler and double glazing. Photo: Reeds Rains
3. Extensive range of modern appliances
The kitchen diner has an extensive range of modern cupboard and drawer units, including an inset white single drainer sink unit within the base cupboard, laminate work surfaces, tiled surround, electric induction hob and an electric double oven. Photo: Reeds Rains
4. Home office
There is also an office and utility room downstairs that would make a perfect home office space. Photo: Reeds Rains