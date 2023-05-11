Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This three bed bungalow in Rothwell has a detached summer house and outdoor office

This sleek three bedroom bungalow in Leeds is on the market for £450,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 11th May 2023, 16:30 BST

This house in Rothwell is a magnificent example of an extensively modernised and improved three bedroom property. The present owner has carried out a huge amount of modernisation and improvement to now create a home of some distinction, which would be suitable for a younger couple or a family.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

The present owner has carried out a huge amount of modernisation and improvement to now create a bungalow of some distinction, which would be suitable for a younger or older couple, or a family.

1. Huge amount of modernisation

The present owner has carried out a huge amount of modernisation and improvement to now create a bungalow of some distinction, which would be suitable for a younger or older couple, or a family. Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
There is a recently installed gas fired central heating system from a combination boiler and double glazing.

2. Recently installed gas fired central heating system

There is a recently installed gas fired central heating system from a combination boiler and double glazing. Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
The kitchen diner has an extensive range of modern cupboard and drawer units, including an inset white single drainer sink unit within the base cupboard, laminate work surfaces, tiled surround, electric induction hob and an electric double oven.

3. Extensive range of modern appliances

The kitchen diner has an extensive range of modern cupboard and drawer units, including an inset white single drainer sink unit within the base cupboard, laminate work surfaces, tiled surround, electric induction hob and an electric double oven. Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
There is also an office and utility room downstairs that would make a perfect home office space.

4. Home office

There is also an office and utility room downstairs that would make a perfect home office space. Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
