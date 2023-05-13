This stunning three bedroom home in Leeds is on the market for £450,000.
This three bedroom property is set in a conservation area and has been skillfully modernised to offer a fantastic blend of modern and traditional features. The home is ideally located close to motorway links, local amenities and good schools, and has ample off street parking to the front of the property.
1. Blend of modern and traditional features
This stunning three bedroom home is set in a conservation area and has been skillfully modernised to offer a blend of modern and traditional features. Photo: Preston Baker
2. Traditional exposed oak beams
The living room features traditional exposed oak beams and a feature fireplace with window to front aspect. Photo: Preston Baker
3. Plenty of natural light
The living area has bifold doors which flood the room with natural light, creating a space to entertain and opening out to the rear garden. Photo: Preston Baker
4. Overlooking Oulton Hall Golf course
French doors open to the open plan kitchen/diner/living space with windows overlooking the rear garden, Oulton Hall Golf course and woodlands. Photo: Preston Baker