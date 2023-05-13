Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Leeds houses for sale: This stunning three bedroom home in Oulton is located in a conservation area

This stunning three bedroom home in Leeds is on the market for £450,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 13th May 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 08:57 BST

This three bedroom property is set in a conservation area and has been skillfully modernised to offer a fantastic blend of modern and traditional features. The home is ideally located close to motorway links, local amenities and good schools, and has ample off street parking to the front of the property.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

This stunning three bedroom home is set in a conservation area and has been skillfully modernised to offer a blend of modern and traditional features.

1. Blend of modern and traditional features

This stunning three bedroom home is set in a conservation area and has been skillfully modernised to offer a blend of modern and traditional features. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
The living room features traditional exposed oak beams and a feature fireplace with window to front aspect.

2. Traditional exposed oak beams

The living room features traditional exposed oak beams and a feature fireplace with window to front aspect. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
The living area has bifold doors which flood the room with natural light, creating a space to entertain and opening out to the rear garden.

3. Plenty of natural light

The living area has bifold doors which flood the room with natural light, creating a space to entertain and opening out to the rear garden. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
French doors open to the open plan kitchen/diner/living space with windows overlooking the rear garden, Oulton Hall Golf course and woodlands.

4. Overlooking Oulton Hall Golf course

French doors open to the open plan kitchen/diner/living space with windows overlooking the rear garden, Oulton Hall Golf course and woodlands. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LeedsZoopla