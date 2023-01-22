News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: This stunning four-bed family home in Adel is on the market

This four-bedroom property in Adel is up for sale.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago

It is currently listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £775,000. It would make a fantastic family home, boasting four double bedrooms and a location that is within half a mile of Ireland Wood Primary School and Ralph Thoresby Primary School. The detached property has a good-sized entrance hallway as well as a spacious living room and modern kitchen with integrated appliances. The dining room opens up into a sunroom, offering views of the rear garden.

Fenced boundaries offer privacy and security and the entire property has been well maintained by the current owners. Take a tour of the property with our gallery and for more information or to view more available properties, visit the Zoopla website.

1. Guide price of £775,000

The property is located in a sought-after suburb.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Modern kitchen

The kitchen has a sleek design.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Airy living room

The living room has plenty of space for spending time with the family.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Smart dining room

The dining room opens up into the sunroom to provide rear access and lovely views of the rear garden.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsZoopla