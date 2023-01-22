It is currently listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £775,000. It would make a fantastic family home, boasting four double bedrooms and a location that is within half a mile of Ireland Wood Primary School and Ralph Thoresby Primary School. The detached property has a good-sized entrance hallway as well as a spacious living room and modern kitchen with integrated appliances. The dining room opens up into a sunroom, offering views of the rear garden.