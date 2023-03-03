This stone built detached home in Alwoodley is on the market for £800,000.
The house is located in an exclusive gated development just off Wigton Lane which is one of the most sought after addresses in Alwoodley. The area has fantastic amenities including an M&S Food and is located a short distance from exquisite rolling countryside in nearby Eccup and the widely renowned Harewood estate.
The property also offers just over 2,500 sqft of living accommodation along with mature secluded gardens and double garage. Take a tour of the home below or find out more at Stoneacre Properties.
1. Over 2,500 sqft of living accommodation
This attractive detached property provides an exciting opportunity for the new owner to put their stamp on their new home. The house offers just over 2,500 sqft of living accommodation along with mature secluded gardens and double garage.
Photo: Stoneacre
2. Stone-built
The stone-built home is entered through the front porch which leads into the central hallway. From the hallway you have access to the family room, kitchen/breakfast room and the lounge/diner.
Photo: Stonacre
3. Feature fireplace
Double doors lead to the family room. This generous sized room comprises a feature fireplace and stunning wooden beams that are very in keeping with the style of the property.
Photo: Stoneacre
4. Kitchen breakfast room
The kitchen breakfast room comprises wall and base units offering plenty of cupboard space, it also comes complete with integrated fridge/freezer, integrated dishwasher, double bowl stainless steel sink with drainer, extractor, and space for a range cooker.
Photo: Stoneacre