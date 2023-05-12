Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This spectacular five bed home in Middleton has versatile living space and a beautiful garden

This gorgeous five bedroom detached home in south Leeds is on the market for £440,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 12th May 2023, 16:30 BST

This wonderful home boasts incredibly spacious and versatile living space with the main accommodation being arranged over three floors. It forms part of a modern development of houses within New Forest Village, and and is therefore ideally situated close to all local schools, shops and transport amenities into Leeds city centre. Nearby motorway links are also close by, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Purplebricks.

This wonderful home boasts incredibly spacious and versatile living space with the main accommodation being arranged over three floors.

1. Spacious and versatile living space

This wonderful home boasts incredibly spacious and versatile living space with the main accommodation being arranged over three floors. Photo: Purplebricks

The outstanding kitchen is the main focal point of downstairs, with gorgeous marble worktops and modern appliances.

2. Outstanding kitchen

The outstanding kitchen is the main focal point of downstairs, with gorgeous marble worktops and modern appliances. Photo: Purplebricks

The ground floor accommodation also has an inviting entrance hall, a guest WC and utility room.

3. Guest WC and utility room

The ground floor accommodation also has an inviting entrance hall, a guest WC and utility room. Photo: Purplebricks

The delightful lounge has plenty of natural light and good sized living space.

4. Delightful lounge

The delightful lounge has plenty of natural light and good sized living space. Photo: Purplebricks

