Leeds houses for sale: This spectacular five bed home in Middleton has versatile living space and a beautiful garden
This gorgeous five bedroom detached home in south Leeds is on the market for £440,000.
This wonderful home boasts incredibly spacious and versatile living space with the main accommodation being arranged over three floors. It forms part of a modern development of houses within New Forest Village, and and is therefore ideally situated close to all local schools, shops and transport amenities into Leeds city centre. Nearby motorway links are also close by, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield.
Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Purplebricks.