A six bedroom detached house in Moortown is on the market for £565,000.

The incredibly spacious family home offers generous living space set over three floors, and benefits from a gorgeous patio perfect for outdoor dining. Downstairs, there is a private study room and dining room with a feature fireplace and bay windows. There is also a well-proportioned kitchen with patio doors leading to the rear terrace and gardens.

The ground floor is complete with a good sized lounge, which again has a bay window and a feature fireplace, and a downstairs bathroom with a walk-in shower.To the first floor there are three good sized double bedrooms, all of which have built-in wardrobes and storage. There is also a large single bedroom and a house bathroom.

To the second floor there is a fourth double bedroom and a further single room, completing the property’s six bedrooms.Externally, a low maintenance garden has a selection of fruit trees including apple, plum, pear and fig. There is a double driveway, a patio area and a double garage with an additional store room that could easily be converted into a utility room.The property is situated close to an extensive array of amenities in Moortown, and there are good local transport links providing access into Leeds city centre. For more information go to Rightmove.

1. Set over three floors The incredibly spacious family home offers generous living space set over three floors, and benefits from a gorgeous patio perfect for outdoor dining. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2. Dining room with a feature fireplace Downstairs, there is a private study room and dining room with a feature fireplace and bay windows. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3. Well-proportioned kitchen There is also a well-proportioned kitchen with patio doors leading to the rear terrace and gardens. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4. Good sized lounge The ground floor is complete with a good sized lounge, which again has a bay window and a feature fireplace, and a downstairs bathroom with a walk-in shower. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales