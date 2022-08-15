This six bedroom house on Ancaster Road is on the market for £1,200,000.

As one of the most historic properties in Leeds, the house provides an excellent insight into the arts and crafts movement of the early 20th century through its characterful features and contemporary decor.

The unique home offers versatile and generous accommodation, including an airy living room with dual aspect windows and a log burning stove, a further two reception rooms, a family room with a multi-fuel stove and a separate formal dining room.

At the heart of the home is the generously sized dining kitchen with a roof lantern, free standing wall and base units, underfloor heating, porcelain tiled flooring and a stunning wood burning stove.

The first floor opens on to a wonderful galleried landing with a decorative feature window, leading into five spacious bedrooms with the main bedroom having an en suite shower room.

The four additional bedrooms are serviced by a recently refurbished bathroom with a motion sensor illuminated mirror and under floor heating.

This lovely home has the added advantage of an annex which can be accessed through the main house or through its own private entrance.

There is also a pottery workshop attached with a separate entrance and under floor heating. With this extra space the potential purchaser could incorporate this into part of the annex if they wish or create a great home office.

Outside are beautiful, landscaped gardens which have been carefully planned and designed and are larger than average for this area. The gardens are mainly laid to lawn with well stocked borders, flowers, shrubs and many fruit trees and two garden sheds with ample storage.

Additionally, plans have been passed to convert the roof space to create a master suite with dormer window and further ensuite.

For more information go to www.manningstainton.co.uk/.

