A remarkable four bedroom family home is on the market for £1,195,000.
Set within the centre of Collingham village, this stylish and unique home offers unrivalled family accommodation and stunning private gardens set within approximately 0.4 acres. Take a tour of the home below, or find out more at Furnell Residential.
1. Extending to approximately 3700 sqft
Extending to approximately 3700 sqft, whilst incorporating an abundance of modern and individual design, this home sits within approximately 0.4 acres of private gardens and grounds.
Photo: Furnell Residential
2. Inset ‘Faber’ gas fire
The spacious living room provides a full height window and offers an inset ‘Faber’ gas fire providing a warm and relaxing area to unwind.
Photo: Furnell Residential
3. Corian work surfaces
At the centre of the home lies the dining kitchen, which incorporates a wealth of quality fitted appliances and Corian work surfaces.
Photo: Furnell Residential
4. Large family room upstairs
A spiral staircase from the dining kitchen leads to the lower ground floor which features a large family room that provides for a variety of purposes.
Photo: Furnell Residential