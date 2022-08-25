A six bedroom detached house in Bramhope is on the market for a guide price of £1,500,000.

Located a short walk from the centre of Bramhope village, Eccup and Golden Acre Park, this property boasts incredibly modern features and eccentric design to appeal to a variety of homeowners.

The house benefits from over 5,000 sqft internally, and is accessed via electric gates which reveal the expansive home, sitting in nearly an acre and surrounded by fantastic green belt views.

Internally, the property features three main reception rooms, with a huge living room, open plan kitchen and a games room, which could also be utilised as a sixth bedroom.

A show stopper in this home is the indoor pool, which is heated and comes with changing rooms.

Four bedrooms have their own en suite bathrooms, and the fifth double bedroom is located close to a swish fully-tiled house bathroom with a jet bath and shower.

Externally, there is a large sweeping driveway to the front which can accommodate a significant number of vehicles.

There are also well positioned seating areas around the plot to allow visitors to enjoy the sunshine all day, plus a very generous lawned garden and BBQ area to the rear.

This home is very well maintained having been significantly redeveloped in recent times by the current owner including a new roof, central heating system and decoration.

There are also fitted electric shutters which are supported by CCTV and an alarm.

For more information go to www.monroeestateagents.com/.

