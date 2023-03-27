News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This quirky four bedroom home in Meanwood has a German kitchen and home office

This striking four bedroom detached home in Moortown is on the market for £699,950.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST

Recently completed, this contemporary home provides high specification finishes and thoughtful design throughout and also located in an excellent school catchment location. Located in Moortown, this home benefits from great access to most north Leeds hotspots including Moortown Corner, Meanwood, Alwoodley, Headingley and Chapel Allerton.

Take a tour around the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

1. Located in Moortown

The living space comes with a media wall which can accommodate a TV of up to 70", built in shelving and a wall mounted remote controlled fire which is set in to the wall.

2. Media wall in living space

The real showstopper in this home is the thoughtfully designed open plan kitchen/living diner which features another TV wall, remote controlled fire place and a full elevation of bi folding doors.

3. Showstopping kitchen

The bespoke German kitchen is packed with high specification features with double Bosch Ovens and microwave grills, an LG touch screen large fridge/freezer and breakfast bar, all of which is complimented by quartz worktops throughout.

4. Bespoke German kitchen

