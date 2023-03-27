This striking four bedroom detached home in Moortown is on the market for £699,950.
Recently completed, this contemporary home provides high specification finishes and thoughtful design throughout and also located in an excellent school catchment location. Located in Moortown, this home benefits from great access to most north Leeds hotspots including Moortown Corner, Meanwood, Alwoodley, Headingley and Chapel Allerton.
1. Located in Moortown
Located in Moortown, LS17, this home benefits from great access to most north Leeds hotspots including Moortown Corner, Meanwood, Alwoodley, Headingley and Chapel Allerton. Photo: Monroe
2. Media wall in living space
The living space comes with a media wall which can accommodate a TV of up to 70", built in shelving and a wall mounted remote controlled fire which is set in to the wall. Photo: Monroe
3. Showstopping kitchen
The real showstopper in this home is the thoughtfully designed open plan kitchen/living diner which features another TV wall, remote controlled fire place and a full elevation of bi folding doors. Photo: Monroe
4. Bespoke German kitchen
The bespoke German kitchen is packed with high specification features with double Bosch Ovens and microwave grills, an LG touch screen large fridge/freezer and breakfast bar, all of which is complimented by quartz worktops throughout. Photo: Monroe