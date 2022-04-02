Take a look inside this truly stunning property on the market in Chapel Allerton with Northwood.

The property is located in the bustling and much sought-after area of Chapel Allerton, which was named as one of the best places to live in The Sunday Times Best Places Live 2021 guide.

Built in 1877, the home is situated on one of neighbourhood's most sought after residential streets, Norfolk Terrace, and has an envious location overlooking Chapel Allerton park.

Interior design is clearly a passion for the current owners, who have kept several of the character features while redecorating the property to an incredible standard.

The main living room is a beautiful space. Painted in a striking black, the current owners have added warmth with pops of colour, wood tones and clever lighting. The period features such as the fireplace and tiled hearth, large bay window and beautiful cornicing, make this a wonderful room to relax in.

It is on the market for £500,000 with Northwood.

The kitchen is bursting with character. The modern colour palette and kitchen units contrast beautifully with character elements such as exposed brickwork and characterful doors.

This photo shows another angle of the kitchen and its striking blue cabinets. This bright and wonderful family space overlooks the garden.

Central to the room is the large, rustic dining table with plenty of room for the family to enjoy. This space is accented by the feature pendant lighting. There is also an extra storage space leading out to the rear, a downstairs WC and a utility area.

Gorgeous features of the property include the cornicing, grand entrance hallway, and stained glass windows.

Head upstairs to the sleeping quarters of the house.

The third bedroom is located to the rear of the property. The double sized bedroom is painting in a bright blue and is a beautifully bright and cheerful space.

There is an office space to the other side of the partition wall which is a quaint space handy for those working from home.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor of the property. This master bedroom is painted in a similar black to the living room, with the owners adding in plenty of foliage, textured rugs and wood tones to the room.

The house bathroom features a three-piece suite and is a bright and airy space.

The second floor features the second bedroom which has oodles of space to both relax and work, with room for a corner desk and additional sofa. It benefits from lots of natural light from the windows. There is ample storage space to both sides of the door.

The office nook and relaxation area makes this a great multi-purpose space.

Outside, there is a south-east facing garden with a lawn and stylish patio area with mosaic tiling.

The property is located in walking distance to Chapel Allerton High Street.