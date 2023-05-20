Leeds houses for sale: This £2.4m Bramhope home has a beautiful garden and roof terrace with spectacular views
This stunning six-bedroom home in the Leeds village of Bramhope is blessed with spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.
Situated in the highly sought-after Hall Drive, the property has been thoughtfully renovated and improved by the current owners so that it now provides impressive entertainment space. Benefitting from spacious bedrooms, a beautifully landscaped garden and a sun-trap roof terrace, it is described by the agents as a “faultless family home”. It counts a home gym in the lower ground floor among its many appealing features.
The village itself is high-regarded thanks to its range of local shops, primary school, pub, medical centre and a selection of recreational activities, including the easily-accessible Golden Acre Park. Bradford, Harrogate and York are all within daily commuting distance, while Leeds Bradford Airport is just 10 minutes away by car.
The property has an asking price of £2.4m and is listed with Munro Estate Agents.