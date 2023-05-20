Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This £2.4m Bramhope home has a beautiful garden and roof terrace with spectacular views

This stunning six-bedroom home in the Leeds village of Bramhope is blessed with spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 20th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Situated in the highly sought-after Hall Drive, the property has been thoughtfully renovated and improved by the current owners so that it now provides impressive entertainment space. Benefitting from spacious bedrooms, a beautifully landscaped garden and a sun-trap roof terrace, it is described by the agents as a “faultless family home”. It counts a home gym in the lower ground floor among its many appealing features.

The village itself is high-regarded thanks to its range of local shops, primary school, pub, medical centre and a selection of recreational activities, including the easily-accessible Golden Acre Park. Bradford, Harrogate and York are all within daily commuting distance, while Leeds Bradford Airport is just 10 minutes away by car.

The property has an asking price of £2.4m and is listed with Munro Estate Agents.

The home is set on an elevated plot benefitting from a south facing garden and long-reaching views .

1. Beautiful setting

The home is set on an elevated plot benefitting from a south facing garden and long-reaching views .


The impressive open- plan kitchen diner features double-aspect bi folding doors.

2. Kitchen diner

The impressive open- plan kitchen diner features double-aspect bi folding doors.


An Evonic fire creates a focal point in the formal living room.

3. Living room

An Evonic fire creates a focal point in the formal living room.


The generously-sized dining room comfortably seats 10 people.

4. Dining room

The generously-sized dining room comfortably seats 10 people.


